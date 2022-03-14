Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lessened by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.52. 5,526,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

