AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.99. 541,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

