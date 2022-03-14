AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.39

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 73014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

