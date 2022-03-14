Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,600 shares.The stock last traded at $228.90 and had previously closed at $259.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day moving average is $196.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

