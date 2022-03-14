ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Sells $92,629.04 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

