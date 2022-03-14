ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €11.20 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.60 ($14.78) to €11.20 ($12.17) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.37) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of AAVMY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $11.55. 35,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,313. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

