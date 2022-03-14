ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

AAVMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.37) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

