Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Down 17.2%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 46,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,698,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Absci alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.