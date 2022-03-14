Abyss Price Reaches $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $176,833.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

