Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

ACHC opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,653,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

