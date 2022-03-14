Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.02.

ACHC stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

