Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 201.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $310.54. 37,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,479. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.19. The stock has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

