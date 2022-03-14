Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 21264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $864.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Accolade by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Accolade by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Accolade by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accolade by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

