ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.33 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to report $67.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $43.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $394.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $480.42 million, with estimates ranging from $449.26 million to $500.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of ACMR opened at $56.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Shares of ACM Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.