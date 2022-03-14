ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 287,798 shares.The stock last traded at $47.47 and had previously closed at $56.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $830.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Shares of ACM Research are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

