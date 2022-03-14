ACoconut (AC) One Day Volume Hits $30,925.00

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $307,872.22 and $30,925.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021598 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

