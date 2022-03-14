Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.94

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 69926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,553 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

