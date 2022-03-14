adbank Price Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, adbank has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $753,716.15 and $115,980.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105078 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,155,391 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

