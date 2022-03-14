Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $12.18.
AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46.
About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.