Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $12.18.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adecoagro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 172,786 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 10.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,969,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after buying an additional 269,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,406,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,832,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

