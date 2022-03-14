Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,637.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,989.13) to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

