AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,973,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.