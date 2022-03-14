Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

