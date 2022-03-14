Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.86 on Monday. Affirm has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

