Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in February

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Africa Energy stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
About Africa Energy
