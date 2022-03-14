Ag Growth International Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will earn $4.94 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.29.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$38.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.52 million and a PE ratio of 63.00. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

