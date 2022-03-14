Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 297.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

