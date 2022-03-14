AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

AGNCP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 76,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,897. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

