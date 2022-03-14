Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.12 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

