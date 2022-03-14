Aigang Reaches Market Capitalization of $277,974.32 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 490.7% higher against the US dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $277,974.32 and $3,989.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aigang

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

