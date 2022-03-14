Air France-KLM (AF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Air France-KLM (EPA: AF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €4.60 ($5.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €3.25 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/21/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €2.56 ($2.78) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €4.15 ($4.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €3.60 ($3.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €4.10 ($4.46) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €2.42 ($2.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/25/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €3.25 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/19/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €3.60 ($3.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/19/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €1.80 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/18/2022 – Air France-KLM was given a new €4.40 ($4.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Air France-KLM stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €3.68 ($4.00). The stock had a trading volume of 4,615,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM SA has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.92). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.