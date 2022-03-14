Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Air Lease worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

