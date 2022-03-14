Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Sells $102,025.74 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 404,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,732. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

