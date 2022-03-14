Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AIRS opened at $13.28 on Monday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $14,955,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

