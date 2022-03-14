Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

