Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $118.64 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Akash Network has a total market cap of $118.64 million and $966,368.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.37 or 0.06528244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.09 or 0.99923826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040984 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.