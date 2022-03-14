Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of AKCCF opened at $2.20 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.
Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
