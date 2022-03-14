Akerna (KERN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

KERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akerna by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

