Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Alamo Group worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

