Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $64.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

