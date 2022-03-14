Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of AXU opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.71 million and a PE ratio of -35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$4.01.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
