Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVF opened at $31.89 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

