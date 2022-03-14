Algorand (ALGO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $140.60 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $140.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00171778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00364482 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,366,328 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,024,472 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.