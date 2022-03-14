Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

NYSE BABA opened at $81.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

