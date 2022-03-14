Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.28. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

