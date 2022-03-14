Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.15

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 17761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

