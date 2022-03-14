Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $24.38

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $23.09. Alkermes shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 8,462 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $60,460,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

