Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLK. Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair cut Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,635. Allakos has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $125.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

