AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 139,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.63.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
