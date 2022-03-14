Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALIZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

