Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.67

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 70793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

